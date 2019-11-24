THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 21. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed an iPhone 7. The victim tracked the phone to the 1000 building of Kathy Dr. and police were able to recover it outside the building.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Sutphin Pines reported at 7:28 p.m. on Nov. 21. Complainant reported providing someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration with their SSN and bank location.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Thrush Ct. reported at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 20. Complainant reported having an account in collections that they did not open in the amount of $1,143.43.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Clover Hill Court reported at 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 20. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $421.58.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Quarry Rd. reported at 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) struck their mailbox.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Quarry Rd. reported at 6:17 p.m. on Nov. 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) struck their mailbox.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Garber Dr. reported at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 19. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from McAfee Computer Services and they wanted to renew their service subscription. The victim provided their bank information for payment and $6,000.00 was transferred out of their account.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 1300 block of Lily Pond Ln. reported at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 19. Complainant reported receiving a phone call from someone who sounded like their son advising they had been in a car accident and needed money. The complainant recognized this as a possible scam. No loss at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1900 block of Boxwood Dr. reported at 7:19 a.m. on Nov. 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Wexford Court reported at 8:28 a.m. on Nov. 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1900 block of Boxwood Dr. reported at 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 18. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
BURGLARY >> 2200 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 18. Complainant reported theft of $30,800 worth of musical instruments from the residence. No forced entry.
FRAUD >> W. Ferry Rd. reported at 5:09 p.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened accounts in their name and charged over $8,500.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown man captured on security camera attempting to open the unlocked vehicle.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2100 block of Graystone Lane reported at 10:16 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown male captured on security camera attempting to open the unlocked vehicle.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and rummaged through them. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2100 block of Graystone Lane reported at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1700 block of Tristen Dr. reported at 7:52 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown man captured on security camera entering the unlocked vehicle and rummaging through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Butterfly Court reported at 11:06 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the open garage and unlocked vehicle and left a vape pen on the driver’s seat. Nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2200 block of Graystone Lane reported at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported at 10:29 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported at 10:04 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change and medication.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and removed a wallet and loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and removed 2 wallets, a set of car keys, several credit cards, one bank check, a driver’s license, loose change and 45 gift cards totaling $1,000.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1700 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported at 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 17. Complainant reported receiving a Home Depot credit card in the mail that they didn’t apply for. unknown person(s) opened an account in their name and charged $4,168.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Wynnewood Drive and Makefield Road reported at 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 17. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of a stun gun on the vehicle. The 23 year old male driver was cited for Disorderly Conduct.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Concord Lane reported at 2:56 p.m. on Nov. 16. Complainant reported their vehicle was egged.