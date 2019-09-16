RETAIL THEFT >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Giant reported at 11:31 a.m. on Sept. 12. Loss Prevention reported a theft of $347.77 worth of merchandise by a male on Sept. 10. Further investigation led to the identification of the 52 year old man from Bellefonte. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> South Crescent Blvd. and Sylvan Terrace reported at 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 11. Complainant reported graffiti on the street corner.
THEFT >> 1600 block of Polo Run Rd. reported at 11:59 a.m. on Sept. 11. Complainant reported theft of tricycle.
THEFT FROM AUTO >> 1400 block of Pheasant Run Circle reported at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a purse containing ID and credit cards. Another vehicle was entered but nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM AUTO >> 1900 block of Timber Lakes Drive reported at 12:46 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed $300, sunglasses, and multiple credit cards.
FRAUD >> Highview Lane reported at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported being a victim of the “Grandparent Scam”.
FRAUD >> 1900 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 3:47 p.m. on Sept. 9. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to open 12 credit card accounts in their name.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Cardinal Dr. and Finch Court reported at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 9. Complainant reported damage to the tennis court and equipment.
RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 8. The manager reported the theft of $1,836.16 worth of allergy medicine by two unknown men.
THEFT >> 600 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 7. Complainant reported unknown person(s) cut a lock and removed a Schwinn mountain bike from the bike rack.
SOLICITORS >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 7:21 p.m. on Sept. 6. Complainant reported solicitors for Greenstar Exteriors soliciting without a permit. The individuals were located and advised to cease soliciting until a permit was obtained. Greenstar Exteriors was cited for soliciting without a permit.