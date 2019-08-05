Bucks County >> National Night Out, an evening devoted to building community partnerships between neighbors and law enforcement, will be observed in six Lower Bucks County municipalities on Tuesday evening, August 6.
National Night Out was first introduced in August 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
This summer in Lower Bucks County events are scheduled to take place in the following communities:
Bristol Township >> National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bristol Township Municipal Complex. The rain date is Thursday, August 8.
Bensalem >> National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 6 from 6 to 6 8:30 p.m. at the township pavilion, 2400 Byberry Road. Police and Fire vehicles will be on display, including motorcycles, patrol cars, SWAT truck, police drone, police helicopter, fire truck and public works vehicles. The event will include a police K-9 demonstration and the “Behind Closed Doors” education trailer. Members of Pennsylvania National Guard will be there with a video game experience. Also featured will be an Inflatable Baseball speed pitch game. Light refreshments will be served.
Falls Township >> National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, August 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Falls Township Community Park, 9071 Mill Creek Road Levittown 19054 (at the soccer fields -Mill Creek Road entrance to park). Admission is free. Come on out and meet the township’s first responders. Families are invited to enjoy mini golf, bounce houses, facepainting, food and drink, police and fire demos and much more.
Middletown Township >> Middletown Township will observe National Night Out on August 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 5 Municipal Way. Get ready for a lot of fun and activities. There will be food, activities, police building tours, child ID cards and much more. Remember that every penny raised goes to the Shop with a Cop event held every December.
Morrisville Borough >> Each summer for the past several years, Town Watch has produced Night Out in Morrisville. Held nationally in more than 16,000 communities, Night Out seeks to unite residents and promote community. This year, Night Out takes place on August 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Williamson Park on Delmorr Avenue. Highlighting the evening will be food trucks, live music and entertainment, community groups including Trenton Rescue Cats, the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office, games, activities, a raffle benefiting the Morrisville Fire Company, a display of emergency vehicles and much more. To date National Night Out Morrisville has donated approximately $10,000 to local first responders over the years. The free event is presented by the Morrisville Borough Neighborhood Watch, Morrisville-Yardley Area Rotary Club and Morrisville Fire Company 98. Bring a blanket or chairs.
Penndel Borough >> The officers of Penndel Borough, Mayor Bob Winkler and the Borough Council invite borough residents to this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Borough Hall and Police Station. The National Night Out is a community-building event that brings police departments and the community together in order to enhance the relationships between the police and the community in a positive setting. Not only is it being celebrated this year in Penndel, but municipalities throughout the area, and by millions of people across the United States.