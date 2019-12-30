DOYLESTOWN >> The League of Women Voters of Bucks County invites Bucks County high school seniors to enter the 2020 High School Senior Poster Contest.
The contest is open to students enrolled in their senior year in a Bucks County public or private high school or in their senior year of home-schooling in Bucks County.
Students are asked to create posters illustrating their feelings about voting and the democratic process, in keeping with this year’s theme “What Voting Means to Me.” The posters must be nonpartisan and free from political bias and affiliation.
The contest deadline is February 28. An independent panel of recognized representatives from the local art community, collegiate art education and the League of Women Voters will judge the art on relevant criteria. The winner will be announced April 30. A $500 prize will be awarded.
Official contest rules, entry form and model release for the 2020 High School Senior Poster Contest can be found at my.lwv.org/pennsylvania/bucks-county.