NEWTOWN >> Tara Tamburello of Langhorne has won first place in the third annual Bucks County Short-Fiction contest, officials at Bucks County Community College announced.
Tamburello, who wins a $200 honorarium for placing first, entered her story “Country Crypt.” She’ll read portions of her winning story at a reception 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in room 142 of Tyler Hall on the Newtown Campus.
Also reading at the celebration will be second-place winner Emily Weber-Wood of Doylestown, who takes home $100 for her story “The Swift Completion of Appointed Rounds.” Joining in will be Jennifer Giacolone of Doylestown, who captured third place and $50 for “Les Masques.”
The final judge, Philadelphia-area novelist Kelly Simmons, will also speak at the reception. Simmons is the author of several mysteries, including the recently published Where She Went.
Simmons called Tamburello’s “Country Crypt” “…a gorgeously vibrant portrait of grief and dread [that] offers the reader abundant tension and story questions throughout…. [The] terrific opening paragraph features a vivid description of the room and its dusty wonders, utilizing wonderful metaphors – like the desk drawer’s underbite – to make the home come quite literally alive.”
The judge lauded Weber-Wood’s “The Swift Completion of Appointed Rounds” by remarking that the story “takes a clever idea and prompts a host of thought-provoking ideas in the reader’s mind – how does the mail system work in a near-future without electricity? When the state no longer pays anyone to do so, does anyone step up?”
Simmons called Giacolone’s “Les Masques” “a fascinating choice of subject matter that opens a whole new door to the perils of war,” adding that the story “features plenty of satisfying tension between characters.”
The December 7 reading and reception is free and open to the public. Bucks County Community College is located at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, Pa., where there is ample free parking.
The annual Bucks County Short-Fiction Contest is open to adults who are residents of Bucks County. A similar contest for Bucks County high school students is held in the spring.
The contest is funded by Bucks County Community College, and receives support from the Department of Language and Literature. For more information, contact Professor Elizabeth Luciano, the contest administrator, at Elizabeth.Luciano@bucks.edu or 215-968-8167.