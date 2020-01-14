BUCKINGHAM >> Buckingham Police and the Midway Fire Company responded to 4356 Biddeford Circle in the Doylestown section of Buckingham Township on January 14 for the report of an explosion.
Upon arrival, Buckingham officers and fire personnel found extreme damage to the house.
It was quickly determined that all residents were accounted for and there appeared to be no injuries. It is believed that the home was empty at the time of the explosion.
Buckingham Police Detectives and Officers are assisting the Fire Marshal with the investigation.
PECO was called to scene and cut electricity to the neighborhood while the investigation was active. It is believed that the service will be turned back on in the neighborhood within a few hours.
The area does not have natural gas service and the explosion may be a result of a propane leak, police said.