HULMEVILLE BOROUGH >> A street in Hulmeville Borough will be officially dedicated this Sunday, September 29 at 11:30 a.m. in honor of Sgt. James E. Boorman, a native son who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Members of the community – including Vietnam veterans, residents, local officials and members of the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund – are invited to gather to pay homage to Boorman who was 20 years old when he was killed in the Tay Ninh Province in South Vietnam.
An honor guard from Jesse Soby American Legion Post No. 148 will be on hand to mark the occasion. Dan Fraley, Director of Military Affairs for Bucks County, will deliver remarks and read a proclamation from the Board of Bucks County Commissioners.
The ceremony will take place at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Sgt. James E. Boorman Street (formerly Praul or Beaver Street).
Boorman, a graduate of Neshaminy High School, is interred in Beechwood Cemetery in Bensalem. Earlier this year, the Hulmeville Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution to rename Praul Street as Sgt. James E. Boorman Avenue. The resolution had been introduced by Ed Preston, a member of the Hulmeville Borough Council and chairman of the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Boorman was a sergeant in the U.S. Army specializing in Light Weapons Infantry. He was serving with the 9th Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry, B Company, when he was killed in hostile action on April 27, 1967 in Tay Ninh province in South Vietnam.
For further information on the event, contact Ed Preston at info@lbcvvm.org or 267.246.9734.