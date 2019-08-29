NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP - The Board of Supervisors on August 28 publicly recognized the Council Rock Holland Little League 10-12 year old team for winning the Pennsylvania District 30 and Section 6 championships this summer.
Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose joined the board in presenting the team and its coaches with a Certificate of Recognition as a large turnout of parents lined up to take photographs of the team posing with the supervisors.
On its way to the state tournament, the team won the Pennsylvania District 30 and the Pennsylvania Section 6 Championships, which earned them the berth in the state tournament.
It was the first time since 1993 that a Holland team has appeared in the state tournament.
“The Board of Supervisors wishes to commend these players on their hard work and dedication as team players and therefore, they are assets and examples to their community,” said Dr. Rose reading from the certificate of recognition.
“The Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Northampton Township hereby recognize and honor the Council Rock Holland Little League Team with a Certificate of Recognition,” said Dr. Rose.
The team includes Zak Abt, Jordan Levin, Jake Mauer, Matt Guerrera, Jake Wilkinson, Billy O’Neill, Jake Albright, Johnny Mendola, Ryan Small, Mason Weiner, Graeme Sajeski, Mat Riendeau and Cole Alcoff. They are led by Coaches Mauer, O’Neill and Klaus.