BUCKS COUNTY >> The Guardians of the National Cemetery and the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Association, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of Washington Crossing National Cemetery (WCNC) with a banquet on Jan. 20 at Spring Mill Manor in Ivyland to recognize the Honor Guard.
The Washington Crossing Honor Guard has been in attendance at every interment ceremony since the opening to ensure the rendering of full military funeral honors to every Veteran who wished to receive the honors.
At the banquet, all Honor Guard members, past and present, will receive a jointly issued certificate from the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. This may be the first time that both Veteran Service Organization logos appeared on one certificate. A certificate of appreciation from the V.A. Medical Center in Philadelphia will also be presented to each Honor Guard member.
Also, the Guardians and the staff of WCNC will unveil the first video of the cemetery showcasing its beauty and meaning. The video is intended to be an educational video for all.
In the spring of 2018, the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in a National Cemetery was dedicated. Other items of interest at the cemetery include the “Unattended Service,”the Avenue of Flags, Memorial Day and Veterans Day events and participation in Wreaths Across America.