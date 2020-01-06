HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, 56, who died Monday, January 6, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
“Mike Fitzpatrick honorably served Bucks County as a commissioner and as a congressman, fighting to make our communities stronger and find compromise in a bipartisan way,” said Gov. Wolf. “After receiving a cancer diagnosis in the prime of his life, he chose to not just courageously fight, but to share his story with the hope of giving strength to others. He will be greatly missed, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
The U.S. and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, January 6, 2020, and also on the day of interment, which has not yet been announced.
The commonwealth flag was previously ordered to half-staff on Monday, January 6, in honor of Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Matthew Smelser.