MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A sale of gently-used formal attire will be held at George School Fitness Athletic Center on Saturday, January 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. Free food for shoppers will be available including tacos, chili, and cookies.
Among the bargains offered for sale are: prom dresses, cocktail dresses, shoes, purses, clutches, jewelry and assorted men’s wear. The students’ idea stemmed from the acknowledgment of how expensive formal attire can be and the usual behavior of wearing a dress only once.
More than 150 items have been donated for resale for $20-$60 each. For example, sequined gowns originally costing $500 will be sold for $50, and silk cocktail dresses can be purchased for $20 apiece.
The idea for the event came from a small group of GS seniors who identified a need in the community to reuse, recycle, and repurpose formal attire. The class of 2020 hopes that this will become an annual senior class project of “giving back” in order to enhance economic equity and social inclusivity.
Proceeds of the sale will be used to lower the cost of prom tickets and provide a budget for the next Senior Class to organize a similar event.
The sale is supported by the Parents Association, the George School Board of Trustees, and the George School faculty and administrators.
Contacts for the event are: Dixie’drea Hurst-Blair, class of 2020; Marion Wells, George School Faculty; and Elizabeth Hurst, Parent, George School ’20.
Donations of additional items are still welcome up to 12 noon, Friday, January 24 and can be dropped off at the George School Library on campus.