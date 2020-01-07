Michael Gerard Fitzpatrick of Levittown passed away at home surrounded by family on January 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with melanoma. He was 56.
The oldest son of eight children, Michael was born on June 28, 1963 at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, PA to James Michael Fitzpatrick and Mary Margaret (Williams) Fitzpatrick.
A graduate of Bishop Egan High School (1981), and a Distinguished Eagle Scout, Mike's life was molded by his deep devotion to his family, faith, and community service.
After graduating from St. Thomas University of Miami in 1985 and the Dickinson School of Law in 1988, he worked as an attorney at several law firms including Begley, Carlin and Mandio before serving as Bucks County Commissioner from 1995 to 2005. As Commissioner, Mike dedicated himself to modernizing county government and preserving open space. He was known to visit each department to hear their concerns and needs. He single handedly led the battle in Washington DC to assist flood victims devastated by several sequential floods along Bucks Counties tributaries.
First elected in 2004, he served four terms in the United States House of Representatives, finally leaving congress in 2016 to honor a self-imposed term limit pledge. As a member of Congress, Mike championed local causes on a national level and received recognition for his bipartisan leadership.
Among his many legislative accomplishments, he secured federal support for the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Upper Makefield Twp. and led the effort to better secure passenger planes from terrorism - a cause inspired by Bucks County Sept. 11 families.
Michael returned to his profession as an attorney at Obermeyer, Rebman, Maxwell, Hippell in 2017. He received his Doctorate of Humane Letters from Holy Family University in 2018.
A true public servant, Michael maintained an omnipresence at community events, celebrations, and Eagle Scout Courts of Honor. He was known for always showing up. Mike possessed a remarkable ability to listen and care for the needs of others.
A loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and husband, Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen, daughters Katie Chapman (John), Maggie Ayling (Jack), Molly, sons Michael, James, Thomas, grandson Jack Chapman and granddaughter Abby Chapman, parents James and Mary, brothers James and Brian, sisters Mary Gilmore (Jeff), Kathleen Murray (Joseph), Patricia Morse (Paul), Colleen O'Brien (Cornelius), Margaret Guenther (Mark) and sister-in-law Helen Gordon and brother-in-law Thomas Gestite (Donna).
Michael's many nieces and nephews include: Robert Gilmore, Siobhan Gallagher (John), Tim Murray (Diana), Brian Murray (Catherine), Brendan, Patrick, Colleen, Mairead, Brigid, Owen, Claire, and Mary Morse, Meghan, James, and Liam O'Brien, Michael, Ava, and Aidan Guenther, Elizabeth Gordon Ropars (Shawn), Christine Baker (Charles), Rachel Gordon, and Nicole Gestite, and grand-nephews Michael and Sean Gallagher, Leo Murray and Thomas Ropars.
Michael received numerous acknowledgements for his service to the community, including: American Red Cross Citizen of the Year, Greenspace Alliance Leadership Award, Conwell-Egan Catholic High School Wall of Fame, National Eagle Scout Association Life Member, Chapel of The Four Chaplains Legion of Honor, A Woman's Place M.J. Kirkpatrick Award for Leadership, National Catholic Education Association Distinguished Graduate, American Legion Post 973 Man of the Year, Jewish War Veterans Post 697 Honorary Life Membership, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Legislator of the Year, Boy Scouts of America, Bucks County Council Past President, Seniors Coalition - Senior Guardian Medal of Honor, Liberty Bell Chapter Ex-POW Service Award, St. Thomas University - Outstanding Service Award, YMCA - Vice President, Board of Directors, Levittown-Bristol Kiwanis Club Member, Sons of the American Legion Member, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Outstanding Support Award, Gilda's Cancer Support Club of Bucks and Montgomery Club - Service Award, Men of Malvern - Board of Directors, just to name a few.
Visitation will be held at Queen of the Universe Church (2443 Trenton Rd, Levittown, PA 19056) from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 th and from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Friday, January 10th. The Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday January 10th also at Queen of the Universe Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for mass cards. Memorial donations also may be made to Queen of the Universe Parish, Washington Crossing Council Boy Scouts of America (One Scout Way, Doylestown, PA 18901) and the Guardians of the National Cemetery (PO Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940)