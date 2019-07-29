DOYLESTOWN >> Two Bucks County-based family-owned businesses have teamed up to offer Pennsylvania residents another option for obtaining a Class C Non-Commercial Driver’s License.
As of Monday, July 22 John’s Driving School, a PennDOT Certified 3rd Party Testing Center and the state’s largest driving school, is offering driver’s license testing at Fred Beans Nissan in Doylestown.
Pennsylvania drivers can take their test at the dealership by calling John’s Driving School to schedule: 215-383-1440 or 215-295-8014.
John’s Driving School was among a small group of third-party businesses authorized by PennDOT in 2016 to administer the Class C Non-Commercial Driving License Skills Exam to Pennsylvania resident permit holders who have met the criteria to obtain a license. The company has since worked to expand this service to Pennsylvania drivers, leading to the partnership with Fred Beans Family of Dealerships.
“This is a win-win for our two companies. We’re able to expand the footprint of our testing sites into a location with instant notoriety because of the reputable Fred Beans name,” said Jason P. Fidishun, president/CEO of Fidishun Insurance & Financial and John’s Driving School and Auto Tags. “For Fred Beans, this is an out-of-the-box approach that will help bring drivers into their dealership, which is especially important in this digital age.”
“We hope to grow our partnership with John’s Driving School to offer driver’s license testing in other Fred Beans dealerships throughout the state,” said Fred Beans, founder and president of Fred Beans Family of Dealerships. “We see testing as another service we can offer our customers as they can now come to us for their license, a car, and a wide range of other automotive-related needs, including routine service, collision and repair, parts and rentals.”
All drivers who successfully pass their driver’s license test at Fred Beans Nissan of Doylestown will receive an emergency First Aid kit and a $250 coupon toward the purchase of a car at Fred Beans. Both gifts are courtesy of Fred Beans Family of Dealerships.
“Every move we make is with our customers in mind, and I can attest from experience that this partnership with John’s Driving School will make getting a license more convenient and comfortable for our customers and all Pennsylvania drivers in our area,” said Beth Beans Gilbert, vice president of Fred Beans Family of Dealerships.
Gilbert took her son for a driver’s license test through John’s Driving School, which sparked discussions leading to this creative partnership between the two businesses. She was most impressed with how the driving school’s commitment to customer service matched that of the Fred Beans Family of Dealerships.
John’s Driving School aims to schedule Pennsylvania drivers for their Class C Non-Commercial Driver’s License exams in as little as 48 hours after they call for an appointment. Drivers can contact John’s Driving School during normal business hours to make an appointment. Learn more about obtaining a driver’s license through John’s Driving School by visiting www.icandrive.com. Fees range from $99 for drivers who use their own vehicle to $150 for those using a company vehicle.
Fred Beans will offer its employees and customers who are part of its AutoRewards loyalty program discounts on driver’s license tests taken at the Fred Beans Nissan of Doylestown site.