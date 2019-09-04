TULLYTOWN BOROUGH >> A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually assaulting two altar boys during his tenure at St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Francis “Frank” Trauger, 74, of Brooklyn, New York, was arraigned Sept. 3 on counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault.
District Judge Robert L. Wagner Jr. released Trauger on unsecured bail set at $250,000.
The assaults occurred in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were approximately 12 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Trauger assaulted each victim during the robing process prior to mass at the Tullytown church.
Trauger, who was named in connection with other victims in a 2005 Philadelphia Grand Jury Report and laicized the same year, prior to which he was assigned to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Trauger was a priest at the church from 1993 until 2003.
The District Attorney’s Office believes he may have harmed additional young people in this time. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Trauger, possesses information about additional victims, witnessed his crimes or believes they can corroborate reports of his crimes is asked to contact law enforcement.
“This defendant abused his position of power to take advantage of these young men. They are very brave for coming forward now,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “I say this to anyone else out there who was victimized by this predator: ‘Please come forward. You will be heard, and justice will be done.’”
Weintraub urges victims and potential witnesses to come forward without concern any statute of limitation or other barriers to prosecution.
The matter continues to be investigated and anyone with information should call Tullytown Police Sgt. Phil Kulan at 215-945-0999, ext. 225; or Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer at 215-348-6354.
The case is assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti.