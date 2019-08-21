BUCKS COUNTY >> A former Bucks County Planning Department employee and nighttime Neshaminy School District custodian has pleaded guilty to Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Attempted Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.
Kevin Eugene Sager, 47, of Holland, was arrested in December 2018 for sending a sexually explicit image to a purported minor online and travelling with the purpose of meeting the minor for sex. The purported minor was actually a Special Agent with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.
“The defendant was a public employee and also worked as a custodian at a local school,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Meanwhile, he was preying on someone he believed to be a child online. Thanks to the hard work of our Child Predator Section, he admitted to his crimes in court today, and he is no longer in a position where he can exploit children. My Office will investigate and pursue anyone who poses a threat to our children, no matter who they are.”
Sentencing was deferred for 90 days. Deputy Attorney General Michelle Laucella prosecuted the case. Anyone who has information about child predators should contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044.