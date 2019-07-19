LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Five ramp closures and corresponding detours are scheduled to go into effect early Wednesday, July 24 at the flanking interchanges in the area of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge’s first completed span.
The ramp closures will affect motorists seeking to exit from or enter onto I-295 in the New Jersey-bound direction in the immediate vicinity of the bridge.
Shortly after the ramp closures go into effect, I-295 New Jersey-bound traffic will be shifted off the old “functionally obsolete” Scudder Falls Bridge and onto the new completed span of the replacement Scudder Falls Toll Bridge.
The five ramp closures break down as follows:
- At the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange (New Hope-Yardley, Exit 10) in Pennsylvania, three ramps will close for three weeks (ending Aug. 15):
- The I-295 EB off-ramp to Taylorsville Road;
- The Taylorsville Road southbound entry ramp to I-295 EB/SB immediately before the old Scudder Falls Bridge; and
- The Taylorsville Road northbound entry ramp to I-295 EB/SB immediately before the old Scudder Falls Bridge.
On the bridge’s New Jersey side, two ramps will close:
- At the I-295/Route 29 interchange (Exit 76), the off-ramp to Route 29 immediately after crossing the new bridge from Pennsylvania into New Jersey will close for three weeks (ending Aug. 15); and
- The entry ramp to I-295 SB at nearby NJ Route 175/River Road, the entrance ramp to I-295 SB will be shut down for at least a year. (Note: This ramp closure was previously expected to begin July 15, but was postponed.)
The four three-week long ramp closures/detours will enable construction crews to extend those ramps out to the new temporary I-295 alignment in the vicinity of the newly opened Scudder Falls Toll Bridge’s completed upstream span. The new highway alignment will allow for demolition of the former 60-year-old Scudder Falls Bridge and construction of a second replacement span, which would open to traffic in either late 2020 or early 2021. The plan is to dismantle the old bridge in sections, including its masonry piers down to the bottom of the riverbed. As sections of the old bridge get removed, construction crews would then begin building the second replacement span – much of it within the old bridge’s footprint.
The full schedule of Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project travel restrictions for the week of July 21 is as follows:
Pennsylvania side
- I-295 EB off-ramp to Taylorsville Road (Exit 10) – Uninterrupted closure with detour via the Route 332Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8), starting during early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24, and reopening by Thursday, Aug. 15. DETOUR: From the PA Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8), follow detour signs for “Taylorsville Road” by proceeding eastbound on PA Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road toward Yardley, where Route 332 become West Afton Ave. before intersecting with Main Street (traffic light) in Yardley’s business center. Make a left and proceed onto North Main Street, which becomes Taylorsville Road outside of Yardley. (See: I-295/Taylorsville Road Ramp Closures Detour Map.)
- On-ramp for I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge NJ-bound from Taylorsville Road SB – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour to I-295 in the NJ-bound direction via the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8), starting during early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24, and reopening by Thursday, Aug. 15.. DETOUR: From the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange, follow detour signs for “I-295 SB,” take the nearby entry ramp for I-295 WB toward Newtown and Philadelphia, proceed to the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown interchange (Exit 8), make a left at the top of the exit ramp, cross over I-295, immediately bear right onto the entry ramp for I-295 EB, and proceed back toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge where I-295 EB becomes I-295 SB upon crossing into New Jersey.
- On-ramp for I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge NJ-bound from Taylorsville Road NB – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour to I-295 in the NJ-bound direction via the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown Road interchange (Exit 8), starting during early morning hours Wednesday, July 24, and reopening by Thursday, Aug. 15. DETOUR FROM YARDLEY BUSINESS CENTER: Follow detour signs for I-295 SB from East Main Street, proceed onto West Afton Avenue (PA Route 332), turn right at intersection with Yardley-Newtown Road (PA Route 332), proceed to the interchange with I-295 EB, bear right onto ramp for I-295 EB toward the Scudder Falls Tolls Bridge where I-295 EB becomes I-295 SB upon crossing into New Jersey.
- I-295 EB/SB approaching the Scudder Falls Bridge and continuing across the bridge to NJ – Off-peak intermittent single-lane travel – if needed for construction activities – 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. (next day) Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26. This direction of traffic is scheduled to be shifted into a new temporary alignment east of the Route 332/Yardley-Newtown interchange (Exit 8) and continuing across the new Scudder Falls Toll Bridge’s first completed span during early morning hours Wednesday, July 24.
- Taylorsville Road north of I-295 – Intermittent single-lane patterns with possible flagger-controlled travel 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26.
- Taylorsville Road south of I-295 – Intermittent single-lane patterns with possible flagger-controlled travel 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26.
- Woodside Road – Intermittent right or left lane closures with passage maintained in each direction and/or flagging-controlled travel 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26.
- PA Route 32/River Road – Intermittent alternating traffic controlled by flaggers 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26.
New Jersey side
· I-295 off-ramp to Route 29 immediately after crossing the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge into New Jersey (first NJ exit on I-295 SB) – Uninterrupted closure with a posted detour via the I-295/Scotch Road interchange (Exit 73A), starting approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, and reopening by Thursday, Aug. 15. DETOUR: Upon crossing the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, follow detour signs for “Route 29,” continue on I-295 SB approximately three miles to the I-295/Scotch Road interchange, proceed to exit 73a, bear right onto loop ramp, cross I-295, immediately take the loop ramp for I-295 NB, and proceed back toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge and take the last New Jersey exit for Route 29. (See NJ Route 29/Route 175 Ramps Detour Map)
· NJ Route 175/River Road Entry Ramp to I-295 SB – 24/7 closure for at least one year starting during early morning hours Wednesday, July 24. DETOUR: Use the southern roundabout at the nearby I-295/Route 29 interchange to access the on-ramp for I-295 SB. (See NJ Route 29/Route 175 Ramps Detour Map)
· I-295 NB (PA-Bound) – Intermittent off-peak single-lane pattern extending onto the new completed span of the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. (next day) Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26.
Weekends
Aside from any carryover of Friday off-peak travel restrictions into Saturday, no weekend lane or ramp closures are scheduled for the weekends of July 20-21 or 27-28.
Canal Towpath Closures near I-295 and the Scudder Falls Bridge
Pennsylvania – Intermittent closures of the Delaware Canal towpath may be implemented on weekdays through the month of July. New Jersey – Intermittent closures of the Delaware & Raritan Canal towpath may be necessary on some weekdays during the month of July.
The scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.