FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Nearly a year after the Falls Township Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected the Elcon Recycling Services project – which the company subsequently appealed - the matter may soon have its day in court.
Falls Township attorney Mike Clarke shared during the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting that following a hearing last month, the court provided a briefing schedule. As part of that, Elcon has 30 days to submit its brief. Once that brief is submitted, Clarke said Falls will then have 30 days to submit its brief. From there, Elcon would have 10 days to submit a rebuttal.
Once the briefs have been submitted, oral arguments would be scheduled in court, Clarke said, adding that he anticipates the time frame to be in April or early May.
The Falls Township Supervisors held a special meeting in April 2019 to review the Elcon application. At that meeting, Elcon representatives offered a presentation. The board and its professionals spent more than an hour carefully reviewing, discussing and inquiring about various aspects of the proposal. The supervisors subsequently voted unanimously to reject the application.
The supervisors' decision followed Falls Township Planning Commission’s recommendation that the board reject the plan. The Elcon project was first discussed nearly six years ago.