ARMED ROBBERY >> On Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m., two men entered the Exxon gas station at 2999 on West Trenton Avenue and displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the attendant. Police said the two male suspects then fled from the scene toward the area of the Nolan Park Apartments. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falls Police Department or Detective Dennis O'Donnell at 215-302-3308 or email d.connell@fallstwp.com.
SHOTS FIRED >> On November 14 around 3 a.m., residents at the Castle Club Apartments (254 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville) began calling 911 to report shots fired. Falls Police Lt. Nelson Whitney stated that responding officers found 30-40 cartridge casings in the area of the 300 building and damage to the building and cars parked in the area from bullet strikes. Anyone with information that can help Falls Township detectives advance this case should contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or email j.vella@fallsltwp.com
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On November 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Wyandotte Road, a book bag containing a laptop was taken from an unlocked Nissan overnight.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On November 14 at 7: 15 p.m. in the 200 block of Yorkshire Road, a purse containing cash was taken from an unlocked Ford parked in driveway overnight.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On November 14 at 7:28 p.m in the 200 block of Waltham Road, an unlocked vehicle was gone through overnight. Unsure what was taken.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> On November 14 at 3:30 a.m in the 100 block of Blough Road, an unlocked Lincoln was gone through overnight.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On November 14 at 10:36 a.m. in the 700 block of Vermilion Drive, the driver's side window of Hyundai was shot out by a BB.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On November 14 in the 800 block of Eldridge Road, the driver's side window of a Toyota was smashed overnight.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On November 14 in the 30 block of Valarie Road, a Honda was damaged while parked overnight.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On November 14 in the 800 block of Chatham Road, the driver's side window of Acura parked on street smashed overnight.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On November 14 in the 30 block of Pebble Lane, a Honda parked on the street was egged overnight.
Falls Township Police are reminding residents to please remember to not leave any valuables in your vehicle and to make sure they are locked. If anyone has any information or video of any activity overnight, please contact us at 215-945-3100. If you wish to register your camera, please go to our "Forms" page and provide your information.