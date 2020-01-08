FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Board of Supervisors is seeking a new township manager to oversee the day-to-day operations in the new year and beyond.
Falls Township Manager Peter Gray will be resigning the post effective Feb. 4. Gray, who has served as the township manager for more than 12 years, had worked previously as the township’s finance director for eight years and had previously expressed an interest in seeking other opportunities.
Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence acknowledged Gray’s two decades of service and said he won’t easily be replaced.
“The supervisors appreciate all that Pete has done for our township,” Dence said. “We are sorry to see Pete go and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
Assistant Township Manager Matt Takita, who began working for Falls in October, will be assuming Gray’s roles in the short term following the current manager’s departure. In the long term, Falls is contracting with David Woglom of Robert B & Helen S. Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government to find a new township manager.
Since he began working for the Meyner Center in 2007, Woglom has completed work for more than 80 municipalities and other governmental entities.
Township attorney Mike Clarke said he anticipates that candidates would be narrowed down and interviewed by early February with an offer being extended by late February.