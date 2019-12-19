FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Supervisors Chairman Bob Harvie is closing out the chapter on his 16 years of service to the Board of Supervisors.
Harvie, who was elected as a Bucks County Commissioner and will be sworn in on Jan. 6, submitted his resignation as a Falls Township Supervisor effective Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday marked Harvie’s final Supervisors meeting.
His fellow Supervisors recognized his tireless work and presented him with a plaque bearing a gavel.
Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeff Dence said that Harvie kept his cool during contentious meetings in a way that few could do.
“For my 10 years on this board you held us to a higher standard and a level of professionalism that’s unmatched,” Dence said. “It’s been a pleasure serving with you.”
Dence said the Supervisors will appoint Harvie’s replacement at its Jan. 6 reorganization meeting. The appointee will fill the remaining two years of Harvie’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Harvie fought back tears as he spoke about his time on the board. He said it was easier canvassing the county for the last year and talking about his run for Bucks County Commissioner than it was to know what to say Tuesday night.
“It’s been the hardest thing to come up with something to say,” he said.
Previous Supervisors Jim Prokopiak and Jonathan Snipes and their “new level of professionalism and decorum” inspired Harvie to run in 2003. It was a race Harvie said he didn’t think he would win. At the outset, Harvie said he was going for name recognition for the following election cycle. Instead, he won.
The only promise Harvie has made through all four of his successful campaigns is to “work as hard as I can.”
“I think we should be aware of politicians who make too many promises,” Harvie said. “I’ll make the same promises as County Commissioner. I’ll do the best I can.”
Snipes, who had served as Supervisors Chairman before Harvie, attended Tuesday’s meeting, as did Harvie’s wife, Christine.
Harvie thanked Christine for her support throughout the years and reflected on his first swearing in, when his daughter, Emma, was 2 and his son, Brendan, was 5. Emma will be graduating high school and Brendan will be graduating college.
“It’s been my honor to be up here, to be elected by the people of this community,” he said. “Thank you for trusting me.”
Supervisor Jeff Rocco thanked Harvie for his service.
“We know what it takes to govern this township,” Rocco said. “There’s no one more deserving to be up in Doylestown.”
Supervisor Brian Galloway said Harvie held the gavel with “grace” and added that he admired his dignity and was inspired to serve as a Supervisor.
“It’s been a nice six years,” said Supervisor Jeff Boraski, who will begin his second term in January. “I appreciate all the things you’ve done to help me.”