NEWTOWN >> College-bound students and their parents are invited to explore the possibilities at the Bucks County Regional College Fair Thursday, October 3, at Bucks County Community College in Newtown.
Admissions representatives from nearly 200 accredited colleges and universities will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their schools. It’s a good opportunity for students to get a better feel for a variety of different institutions, said Marlene Barlow, director of admissions at Bucks, the public, two-year college hosting the event.
“Part of our mission at Bucks is to provide a full range of services to the community, such as this college fair,” she said. “We hope it helps students reach their fullest potential by considering all the possibilities of higher education.”
The fair includes state, public, and private institutions from across the country, including American University, Duquesne University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, University of California - Berkley, and many more.
For a list of colleges and universities scheduled to participate, visit www.bucks.edu/admissions/events. Students are encouraged to register at www.StriveFair.com to more easily share their information with the colleges they are interested in.
The free event, which is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling, or PACAC, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium on the campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown 18940. Ample free parking is available.
For more information, visit www.pacac.org/college-fairs, e-mail admissionsevents@bucks.edu, or call 215-968-8100.