DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County has officially gone blue.
After years of Republican control, Democrats swept to victory on Tuesday winning the race for county commissioner and four open county row offices.
Incumbent Democrat Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Falls Township Supervisor Robert Harvie won majority control of the Bucks County Board of County Commissioners, unseating incumbent Republican Commissioner Rob Loughery.
Republican Gene DiGirolamo of Bensalem won the minority seat on the board formerly held by Marseglia.
With 306 districts out of 306 reporting, Marseglia led the vote count with 82,650 followed by DiGirolamo with 77,930, Harvie with 75,172 and Loughery with 74,507.
Democrats also swept every row office race, with Newtown Township Supervisor Linda Bobrin defeating Republican incumbent Don Petrille for Register of Wills. Bobrin had 51.5 percent of the vote.
Democrat Kris Ballerini defeated Republican incumbent Tom Panzer for the job of county treasurer with 51.4 percent of the vote.
Democrat Brian Munroe defeated longtime Republican Clerk of Courts Mary Smithson with 51 percent of the vote.
And Democrat Meredith Buck defeated incumbent Republican Coronor Joseph Campbell with 51.1 percent of the vote.
Following Tuesday's vote, the Democrats now hold every row office except for district attorney.
The Democrats also made inroads on the Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday with Charissa Liller and Jordan Yeager winning their races for judge tallying 78,261 votes and 77,822 votes respectively. Republican Denise Bowman won the third open seat with 77,571 votes.