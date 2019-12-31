DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown Hospital is one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals, according to IBM Watson Health.
This is the second consecutive year and the third time Doylestown Hospital earned the recognition. Doylestown Hospital is the only community hospital in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware to make the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital list in 2020.
“The exceptional quality of cardiovascular services at Doylestown Hospital has a long and proven history beginning in the previous century,” said Doylestown Health Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eleanor Wilson. “Our innovative clinical staff adopts leading edge technology and techniques that attract patients from a wider area while ensuring quality, timely and life-saving care.”
The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital designation identifies hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
“There are many measures to grade quality, but what matters most to our patients and families is that they receive clinically excellent service in a caring and supportive environment,” said Jim Brexler, President and CEO of Doylestown Health. “The awarding of our third 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital recognition from a global, independent analytical organization is a significant affirmation of the quality and care we deliver every day to every patient.”
Doylestown Health is currently building on its history of excellence with the planned opening of the new Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care on the Doylestown Hospital campus in early 2020. The Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care expands the depth and scope of Doylestown Health’s nationally-recognized cardiovascular services to provide enhanced access to patients throughout the region and meet the growing demand for advanced heart and vascular services in our community.
Spanning the entire second floor of the Cardiovascular and Critical Care Pavilion, Doylestown Health’s Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care features an Endovascular Hybrid Procedural Suite, a new pre- and post-operative suite and a 30-bed cardiovascular unit to enhance patient safety, comfort and privacy. Renovated Cath and Electrophysiology labs and a central atrium to access all cardiovascular services are part of the design. ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health, a $75 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, supports the new Cardiovascular and Critical Care Pavilion and other major capital projects that are transforming Doylestown Health.
This study is part of the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® program, using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in key clinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care. The study has been conducted annually since 1998.
“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver healthcare value to patients, communities, and payers,” said Ekta Punwani, MHA, 100 Top Hospitals® program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”
