LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Tom Augustin, who is running for district judge in Lower Makefield, Morrisville Borough and Yardley Borough, will run on the independent ballot in the November election. He made the announcement in front of a packed room of supporters on Sept. 17.
Augustin and his supporters surpassed the 184 signatures needed on the official nomination papers and secured more than 300 signatures from residents in Lower Makefield, Yardley and Morrisville.
"The position of District Judge has got to be non-partisan," Augustin said during the event. "We are very pleased that this effort was achieved with the support of residents from diverse backgrounds, including Democrat, Independent and Republican voters over the last few weeks."
According to data provided by the Bucks County Board of Elections, this would be the first time in Bucks County that a candidate for district judge was nominated by a major party, in addition to securing support of independent voters.
According to the candidate's website, Augustin has a 31 year career in law enforcement as a Lower Makefield Township Police Officer. He also has experience with, and is an advocate for, diversionary programs. They provide alternatives to formal processing of youth in the juvenile delinquency system, as well as adults, in order to offer them a second chance.
In the May Primary, Augustin secured a position on the Republican ballot while Corryn Kronnagel secured a position on the Democrat ballot. Both had cross-filed in the Primary election.
The fall General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.