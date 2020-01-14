DOYLESTOWN >> All four Democratic candidates for Pennsylvania’s first Congressional district will participate in a forum sponsored by Bucks Voices and Indivisible Lambertville/New Hope (ILNH). The event will be held on January 25 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 East Court Street, Doylestown.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 150. Advance registration is required and can be completed at eventbrite.com (search under event type: Congressional candidate forum) https://tinyurl.com/sz5o6uv.
The event is intended to familiarize voters with the four Democratic candidates competing in the Pennsylvania primary on April 28. The candidates include Christina Finello, Skylar Hurwitz, Judi Reiss and Debbie Wachspress. Bonnie Chang of Bucks Voices will moderate the discussion. Each candidate will be given two minutes for an opening statement and one for closing, with 60 seconds allotted for responses to questions submitted by the audience in advance of the event or collected the day of the forum.
The event will also by live streamed on the Bucks Voices Facebook page. Those attending the event in person are encouraged to allow an additional 30 minutes for parking, check-in and screening ahead of the event.
Bucks Voices is a group of concerned citizens who care deeply about preserving the values of Bucks County and our country by informing, empowering and mobilizing the residents in Bucks County.
ILNH (Indivisible Lambertville/New Hope) is a group who seeks to provide their membership and community with resources and opportunities that will enhance and encourage sustained engagement in all levels of government and democracy.