LEVITTOWN >> The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is in the holiday gift-giving spirit – and hopes that music-lovers and supporters are ready to spread cheer on Dec. 14 as part of the Foundation’s Holiday Celebration Party.
The concert fundraiser features Jim Mitchell and The Repeat Offenders, special guests SamStorm, Kevin Wilkes, Joey Sylvia and Will Lohr. Musicians Casey Welborn and Chris Benedetti will open the concert.
All proceeds will be used to cover tuition for aspiring musicians to attend a pair of three-hour songwriting workshops that Danny DeGennaro Foundation board member John Austin Mulhern will offer at Bucks County Community College this winter.
“Veteran musicians who have been told about the workshop are very enthused,” said Edward Mero of the Danny DeGennaro Foundation.
Mulhern, a protégé of jazz guitar master Pat Martino, works as a producer, musician and songwriter. He also coaches Foundation scholarship winners on musicianship and production.
"We’re trying to keep his name and his legacy alive. Danny was always helping other songwriters and other people,” Mulhern said. “He was a Bucks County staple. Anybody who is from here knows who Danny DeGennaro is.”
Before he began mentoring students in DeGennaro’s name, Mulhern produced DeGennaro’s last CD, “Way Too Fast” and wrote four songs with him.
In addition to fundraising for the songwriting workshop, the Dec. 14 concert is meant to mark the eight years that have passed since DeGennaro’s death. The Bucks County singer/guitarist was murdered in his Levittown home on Dec. 28, 2011.
If you go
The Danny DeGennaro Foundation’s Holiday Celebration Party will be held on Dec. 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hurricane Jacks, 7759 New Falls Road in Levittown. Admission is free. A potluck and light food will be available. Raffles and 50/50 will also be available. Donations can be made through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2411681702263228/. Facebook will match any contributions made on Dec. 3 as part of Giving Tuesday. To learn more about John Austin Mulhern’s songwriting workshop visit ddfjamsongwritingworkshops.org.