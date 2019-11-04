NEWTOWN >> The Philadelphia Chapter of the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters Society (CPCU), a professional insurance educational society, has announced the winners of its 36th Annual Fire Safety In The Home Contest co-sponsored by the Council Rock School Board.
Students in the Council Rock elementary schools were invited to write essays or create posters on the subject of fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week, October 6th to 12th. Each school in the district then submitted its top entrants for the final judging.
This year’s panel of judges included school board member Joseph Hidalgo, Northampton Township Fire Marshal Frank Fenton and former Northampton Township Supervisor Pete Palestina, CPCU, the coordinator of the contest for the CPCU organization.
The awards will be presented at the Council Rock School Board meeting on November 14 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Chancellor Center, 30 North Chancellor Street in Newtown Borough and again at the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors meeting on November 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Northampton Township Municipal Building, 55 Township Road, Richboro.
In addition to the CPCU Society awards, the townships will present special citation awards of recognition and State Senators Robert Tomlinson and Steve Santarsiero and State Representatives Wendi Thomas and Perry Warren will be presenting commendations from the Pennsylvania House and Senate.
In addition, municipal officials from the townships and borough in which the winners reside will also be invited to attend the November 20 presentation to acknowledge the winners with citations from their respective municipalities. U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has also been invited to present citations.
This year’s winners include:
First and Second Grade Winners >> Gabriel Cocco, Goodnoe Elementary, first place; Johnny Reilly, Goodnoe Elementary, second place; Sofia Ogrizovic, Hillcrest Elementary, third place; and Andrew Sussman, Hillcrest Elementary, fourth place.
Third and Fourth Grade Winners >> Alison Butkiewicz, Richboro Elementary, first place; Trenton Wackowski, Hillcrest Elementary, second place; Misa Jeiranashnli, Goodnoe Elementary, third place; and Ichiro Gardner, Welch Elementary, fourth place.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Winners >> Weston Wackowski, Hillcrest Elementary, first place; Sree Allampally, Goodnoe Elementary, second place; Brian Kiedaisch, Newtown Elementary, third place; and Emma Paschal, Newtown Elementary, fourth place.
First place winners receive $100 cash, a plaque and movie tickets and second, third and fourth place winners receive $50 cash, a plaque and movie tickets.