BUCKS COUNTY >> A record 52 collection sites will be available across Bucks County on Saturday, Oct. 26 for residents to drop off their unwanted medications.
As the county approaches its 20th semiannual collection of household medications, residents are asked to check their homes for any unused, expired or otherwise unneeded prescription drugs that could fall into the wrong hands.
Bucks County remains Pennsylvania’s leading participant in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Since the collections began here in September 2010, Bucks County has collected in excess of 127,000 pounds of unused medications, more than in any other Pennsylvania county.
The collection sites will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Most are permanent boxes available year-round, mostly at municipal police departments. The rest are temporary for this and subsequent collections.
“Throughout the year we encourage residents to dispose of unused medications in one of our 44 permanent boxes located throughout the county,” said Diane W. Rosati, executive director of the Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc. “This National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, to be held at 52 sites, highlights the importance of safe medication disposal. Please help reduce access to unused medications.”
Please click on this link for more information about the collection, and for a list of drop-off locations: https://tinyurl.com/yxktvcva
Saving lives by preventing addiction can begin as simply as ridding one’s home of potentially addictive medications. The drug collections not only help keep the substances away from children and others who might abuse them, but also out of the water supply, which can be tainted by improperly disposed-of pharmaceutical drugs.
“The citizens of Bucks County lead the state in medication take-back,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Because of their efforts all year round, we are seeing a genuine reduction in overdose deaths.
“Remember, any medication that you deposit in the take-back box is medication that can’t be diverted to hurt or kill anyone ever again,” Weintraub said. “Let’s keep this trend going!”