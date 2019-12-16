MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> As part of a nationwide day of action, concerned citizens, grassroots activists, and residents of Pennsylvania's Congressional District 1 will gather from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 to urge U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick to vote for the impeachment of resident Donald Trump.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside of the representative’s Langhorne office at 1 Summit Square, and is part of a nationwide call to action to remind congress that “No One is Above the Law.” More than 250 people are expected to attend.
“The president is charged with abuse of power and obstructing Congress. says Laura Rose, Grassroots Organizing Chair for PA Statewide Indivisible. “After hearing from 17 witnesses and listening to the case put forward by both the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, it’s clear that the president did both. We are urging Representative Fitzpatrick to recognize that our democracy is in grave danger, and to do his job and uphold his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.”
“Impeachment is the most severe sanction available to Congress,” say Kierstyn Zolfo, Legislative Chair for PA Statewide Indivisible. “The president’s undeniable stonewalling of Congress and denying the legislative branch access to both witnesses and evidence blocks their ability to perform oversight, a mission that is critical to the checks and balances built into our nation’s Constitution. Both that and Trump’s shakedown of Ukraine for his own political benefit are abuses that cannot go unchallenged. Our Representative needs to put our country over his party and vote yes on both articles.”
WHO: Concerned Citizens and Residents in PA-01, speakers from PA Statewide Indivisible
WHAT: No One Is Above the Law
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17th from 5:30 to 6:30 PM
WHERE: In front of Brian Fitzpatrick's office – 1 Summit Sq, Langhorne, PA