MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Bucks County Prothonotary Judi Reiss announced this morning via her campaign’s social media that she is ending her candidacy for the Democratic primary in PA-01. Reiss made the following statement:
“Over the past year, while running to serve you in the United States Congress, I have also continued to serve as Bucks County Prothonotary, a position in which I was elected to do by the people of this county. I am honored to hold that position. I have also continued to be a wife, mother and grandmother, no easy task. However, I feel I can no longer give each of these very important jobs my all, or provide each the attention they so rightfully deserve. So, today I announce that I am withdrawing my name from consideration to be the Democratic nominee for the 1st Congressional District of Pennsylvania.
“I cannot express how truly grateful I am for all those who have pledged their support to my campaign. I believe there is still work to be done to protect the air, water, healthcare, education, and economic security of every family in this district. I look forward to continuing to build upon my record of public service as Prothonotary and as an active member of our community. We must work together to provide a future full of opportunity for each other and our children.”
Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District covers all of Bucks County and Hatfield, Lansdale, Montgomery Township, Souderton, Telford and parts of Franconia and Horsham in Montgomery County.