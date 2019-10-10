BUCKS COUNTY >> Democrat Debbie Wachspress raised more than $215,000 in her first fundraising quarter in Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District and is entering October with more than $190,000 on hand, according to information released by her campaign.
“This is just the beginning of a powerful, grassroots campaign,” said Wachspress. “I am running for Congress to fight for the people and families of Bucks and Montgomery counties. Friends, neighbors, and voters right here in PA-01 are powering this campaign. As a candidate, that’s incredibly gratifying.”
She continued, “I have spent these first months on the campaign trail listening to community members voice their priorities, concerns, and hopes for the future -- both for their own families and for our country. Every contribution to this campaign represents an investment in those hopes, and an opportunity to make our voices heard in Washington.”
Wachspress, who has pledged not to take a single dollar from corporate PACs during her campaign, raised almost 70 percent of contributions from residents in PA-01. “With grassroots community support,” she said, “we can reclaim an agenda that puts working families and everyday people first, not corporate special interests.”
Democrat Debbie Wachspress announced her candidacy for Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District (PA-01) on July 10. She is a working mom, the co-founder of Lower Bucks Indivisible, a Pennsbury School Board Director, and a leader in the fight against gun violence. She is running to unseat Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.
