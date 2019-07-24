MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A Middletown Township police officer has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Brian Craig Reeves, 52, of Middletown Township, was arraigned Wednesday, July 24 on one felony count each of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.
District Judge Daniel Baranoski set bail at $50,000 unsecured. Conditions of his bail prohibit Reeves from accessing the internet or having unsupervised contact with minors.
The charges stem from numerous illicit images depicting underage children found on electronic devices belonging to Reeves, including on a USB drive discovered in a drawer next to his bed.
Detectives recovered the items during a June 2 search of Reeves’ home.
Reeves is on administrative leave from the Middletown Township Police Department.
The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and has been assigned for prosecution to Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.