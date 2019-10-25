BRISTOL BOROUGH >> A Bristol man narrowly escaped serious injury when his car was impaled by a metal fence post on Oct. 23.
Police said the accident happened around 7 a.m. when the driver was passing a trash truck at the intersection of Beaver Street and Sixth Avenue.
According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a chain link fence sending one of its posts crashing through the front window of the car narrowly missing the driver.
The Bucks County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, however the driver refused treatment. The crash in under investigation.