YARDLEY BOROUGH >> It was a particularly scary Canal-O-Ween this year thanks to a Halloween Week filled with wacky weather.
From the rainy Carve-O-Thon to an unusually warm Halloween and the howling winds that followed, the crazy weather made for a particularly challenging celebration.
But even the weather didn’t deter pumpkin strollers who flocked to the towpath to enjoy the flickering Canal-O-Ween pumpkins lining Edgewater Avenue between the Afton Avenue and Mary Yardley Footbridge.
Experience Yardley estimates that several thousands visitors - from infants to senior citizens - enjoyed this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Stroll that lit up the towpath with the spirit of Halloween.
Organizers gave all the credit for the success of this year’s event to 100 volunteers for doing all kinds of jobs and offering all kinds of help - at all kinds of times of day and night - to make the magic happen; to one
insanely dedicated (volunteer) parking lot manager; a very patient, hands-on, and fantastic neighborhood (Rivermawr), even in a blackout; 200,000-plus hits on social media; and more than 20 sponsors, grantors and supporting businesses, institutions, and entities who paid for it all, provided food and signage, and generously helped out in a myriad of ways.
This year’s sponsors included Bucks County Community College (Canal-O-Ween sponsor); ShopRite (Jack-O-Lantern Stroll sponsor); Bucks Ship and Print and Nottingham Insurance (fire sponsors); McCaffrey's Food Markets, Makefield Insurance Agency, Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Customers Bank, Appletini Photography, Leck Waste Services and Macaroni Kid Lower Bucks County (Carve-O-Thon sponsor); Charlann Farms, Jeno Seitz (Seitz Designs) and Ken's Lawn Service (pumpkin sponsors); T. Foster & Company, Cramer Bakery, Grand Affair Party Rentals, Kim Rock Bucks County Realtor, The Spearhead Group, Canal Street Grille, and Continental Tavern (Night's Lighting Sponsors); Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance (Operating Supporters); and Yardley Boro and Yardley Borough Police Department (Public Safety Supporters).