DOYLESTOWN >> The Marseglia-Harvie Transition Committee has announced the appointment of Steve Wray as chair of the Economic Development review subcommittee.
In his volunteer role, Wray, who has more than two decades of experience in regional economic competitiveness, civic strategy and public policy, will lead the committee in its analysis of Bucks County’s economic development programs and opportunities.
Wray, of Newtown Township, and his subcommittee will review these issues over several months, with formal recommendations expected by late spring 2020.
“Our mission will be to ensure that Bucks County is one of the nation’s premier locations to live, work, and grow a business, and that our residents and employees are able to succeed in a rapidly changing economy,” Wray said.
Wray is Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI). He supports the work of the firm’s principals and senior staff in developing new partnerships, expanding and building on existing practice areas, and integrating the firm’s strengths in economic analysis and thought leadership. He joined ESI in 2017 as a Director and was promoted to Vice President, Strategic Initiatives in 2019.
Prior to that, Wray served as executive director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia for more than a decade. In addition to managing the strategy and operations, he led the development of the World Class Greater Philadelphia initiative, engaging regional leaders in building a long-term agenda and projects for economic growth and opportunity for the tri-state region.
He was one of the founding partners of Pre-K for PA, a statewide coalition focused on increasing access to high-quality pre-kindergarten and created the Metropolitan Caucus to convene the county elected officials of Southeastern Pennsylvania.
From 2008 to 2017, Wray also served as Managing Director of the statewide Pennsylvania Economy League, Inc., where he oversaw the activities and finances for three Economy League offices in Philadelphia, Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh. Wray was the deputy director and director of research from 1995 to 2006 for the Economy League in Philadelphia. He led numerous major initiatives, including analyses of the region's healthcare, arts and higher education industries; strategic analysis of Penn's West Philadelphia economic development strategy; a feasibility study of Philadelphia's potential to host the Olympics; and numerous economic impact and regional development projects.
Wray is Chair of the Health Care Improvement Foundation and serves on the Boards of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Mercer Museum/Fonthill Castle. He holds a Master of Science in Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from Duke University.