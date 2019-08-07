NEWTOWN >> Bucks County Community College offers more than 80 majors that lead to either a two-year associate degree or shorter-term certificate. More than 400 classes in more than 1,600 sections are available in the fall semester, which begins Wednesday, August 21, with additional classes starting September 9 and October 14.
Classes are held at the original campus in Newtown, the Upper Bucks Campus in Perkasie, and at the Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol. In addition, hundreds of courses are offered completely online, or in a hybrid format, which is a mix of in-person and face-to-face classes. Tuition is only $165 a credit for Bucks County residents.
While returning students are welcome to register online, new students can stop in to talk to an adviser and register in the week leading up to the start of classes.
In-person academic advising and registration are available in the Linksz Pavilion, located on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, Pa. Extra help is on hand from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 15; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 16; from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, August 19; and from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 20.
In addition, the Upper Bucks Campus, located at One Hillendale Dr., Perkasie, Pa., offers walk-in advising and registration in the North Building from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday August 16 and Monday, August 19; and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20. Simply check in at the front desk upon arrival.
Walk-in advising and registration are also available at the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks, located at 1304 Veterans Highway, Bristol, Pa. Check in at the front desk from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15; 10 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 16 and Monday, August 19; and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20.
To learn more about majors, academic departments, and course offerings, visit www.bucks.edu/fall or call 215-968-8100.