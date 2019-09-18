DOYLESTOWN >> Boosted by gains in its peer assessment score, its low student-to-faculty ratio, and the academic strength of the new freshman class, Delaware Valley University has jumped 13 spots in the latest U.S News & World Report rankings of colleges and universities.
In the 2020 rankings, DelVal tied for 119th place in the Best Regional Universities-North category. The University was also highlighted in the “Top Performers for Social Mobility” list, which recognizes schools for advancing social mobility of students.
“Our focus is on students, not rankings, but it’s gratifying to receive external recognition of our progress,” said DelVal President Dr. Maria Gallo. “With our award-winning experiential learning program and commitment to accessibility and affordability, we look forward to giving the opportunity of a DelVal education to even more students.”
Earlier this year, the University was named as a national leader in experiential learning by the National Society for Experiential Education (NSEE). The Experience360 Program, which all undergraduates are required to complete, was named by NSEE as the 2019 Outstanding Experiential Education Program. NSEE awards this honor in recognition of “an outstanding institution that has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to experiential education.” The University was also named to the Princeton Review’s 2020 “Best in the Northeast” list.
The University’s new strategic plan will expand on these recent gains and strengthen DelVal across a variety of areas. The University plans to further enhance and expand its experiential learning opportunities for students. DelVal’s other strategic priorities include advancing student success, engaging all learners, enhancing faculty and staff excellence, and expanding community and industry partnerships.
For more information, visit usnews.com/best-colleges/delaware-valley-university-3252.