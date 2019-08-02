NEWTOWN >> Bucks County will conduct a third and final public demonstration of new voting machine options at Bucks County Community College’s Newtown campus on Monday, Aug. 19.
The demonstration will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gallagher Room of the Charles E. Rollins Center on the campus, located at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown Township.
All five voting machine vendors certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will have separate stations where they can explain how each system works, and where members of the public are invited to try them out and provide feedback.
The demonstration will be the third such event held in Bucks County since Gov. Wolf mandated that all counties acquire voting systems that can be verified through paper records. Bucks County expects to select and have a new system in place by the time of the 2020 primary.
Bucks County first hosted a regional demonstration conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of State in Doylestown on Dec. 13. The county followed up on June 17 with a second demonstration at its Administration Building in Doylestown.
Both demonstrations were well-attended by members of the public, elections workers and public officials. The county expects to make its selection by the end of this year.
Vendors participating in the demonstration are Unisyn Voting Solutions, Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), Hart InterCivic and Clear Ballot Group.