MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> PennEnvironment is hosting a Renewable Energy Expo on Sunday, August 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Middletown Township Recreation Building, 2140 Trenton Road, Levittown.
Join State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, solar businesses, environmental groups, and local leaders to learn more about renewable energy and how the leadership of Bucks County’s renewable energy businesses is helping Pennsylvania and the nation transition to renewable energy sources.
Southeast PA-based clean energy companies and environmental groups will be highlighted to provide resources for residents on how to make the switch to renewable energy and take action on climate change.
The Expo will include a variety of clean energy, energy efficiency, and environmental vendors; a panel discussion featuring residents, policy and energy experts, local elected officials, including State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo of District 18 and Middletown Township Supervisor Amy Strouse, and an array of electric vehicles on display from Doylestown Nissan.
Exhibitors include: Green Mountain Energy, Citizens Climate Lobby, Swing Green, Sierra Club, Fortress Power, Nissan, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Evolution Energy Partners, Solar States, Bucks County Audubon Society, Kiss Electric, Zero Emission Musicians, and Belmont Solar.