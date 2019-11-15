DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Commissioner-elect Bob Harvie have appointed Tom Jennings to lead their transition team.
Jennings, of Lower Makefield Township, is an attorney with FisherBroyles LLP. In his four decades of practice Jennings has represented national and local business entities and has served as lead project counsel for major business operations on multi-billion dollar transactions.
“Bob and I are thrilled to have someone with Tom’s esteemed background and qualifications leading our transition team,” Ellis-Marseglia said. “Tom is widely known throughout Bucks County for his work related to facility redevelopment particularly in the environmental sector.”
In addition to his extensive law work, Jennings has been recognized for his service on numerous Bucks County and regional nonprofit boards, including Citizen Diplomacy International where he chaired a successful transition.
“I am pleased to lead this historic effort and thank Diane and Bob for their support,” Jennings said.
Along with Jennings, three other attorneys were chosen to serve on the transition executive committee: Michael P. Clarke, managing partner of Rudolph Clarke LLC; Kyong Ha Growney, partner of Curtin & Heefner LLP; and tax attorney Gregory C. McCarthy. Collectively this group has experience spanning decades in law and business.
The transition team intends to examine government functions over the next several months and report back to the Commissioners, Jennings said. “We look forward to hearing from Bucks County residents as we analyze aspects of county government,” Jennings said.
Beginning in January, the Bucks County Commissioners will have a Democratic majority for the first time since 1988. Ellis-Marseglia began her first term as a Bucks County Commissioner in 2008 and will commence her fourth term in January. Harvie, who has served as Chairman of the Falls Township Board of Supervisors for more than a decade, will be sworn in as Commissioner at the reorganization meeting on Jan. 6. State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo will fill the third seat.
The transition has run smoothly so far and Ellis-Marseglia said she expects that to continue.
Please direct any questions, concerns or comments to the transition team at transitionforbuckscounty@gmail.com.