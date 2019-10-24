TULLYTOWN BOROUGH >> The District Attorney’s VIN etching squad is descending this weekend on Tullytown Borough to provide free VIN etching to motorists at Levittown Town Center.
An etching takes only minutes, and helps to prevent vehicle theft by permanently engraving your vehicle’s unique, federally registered identification number on glass surfaces, including windshields and moon roofs.
The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 180 Levittown Parkway.
Provided by the District Attorney’s Auto Theft Prevention, Awareness and Education Program in coordination with the Tullytown Borough Police Department and the businesses at Levittown Town Center, the VIN-etching event will be manned by a volunteer team of police officers and staff from the District Attorney’s Office.
In previous events around Doylestown, county teams have etched hundreds of vehicles in the Central Bucks area, making it easier for police to identify the vehicles if stolen and making it difficult for thieves to sell them without replacing the glass. The number is applied to the windows through a chemical process that does not damage the glass or detract from your vehicle’s appearance. Some insurance companies even provide a discount for VIN-etched vehicles.
“The best way to prevent crime is to discourage criminals from committing them in the first place,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “VIN etching is a proven auto theft deterrent, which is why we are proud to provide this proven, free service to our citizens in Lower Bucks County this Saturday.”
And since the event coincides with semi-annual National Drug Take Back Day, a medication drop-off box will be available on-site for the safe disposal of unused, unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs (pet meds, too!).
The VIN-etching program is funded through a grant by the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority. Learn more at watchyourcar.org.