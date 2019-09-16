FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Detectives investigating the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl in Bucks County on Sept. 13 seized 500 grams of suspected heroin from a man in Falls Township.
Adelso D. Delarosa-Ramos, 53, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was arrested for possession of a package containing suspected drugs after a search of his vehicle. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
Detectives located the suspected drugs during a traffic stop on Route 1 South near Woolston Drive.
A Middletown Township K-9 trained to sniff out narcotics indicated the presence of drugs inside the Subaru the defendant was driving, after which investigators found the package weighing approximately 500 grams hidden behind the driver’s seat. A field test of the package tested positive for heroin.
As a result of the same investigation, police have now seized some 700 grams of suspected heroin — the equivalent of more than 22,000 individual bags of the drug.
Delarosa-Ramos was arraigned before District Judge Michael J. Petrucci, who set bail at 10 percent of $250,000. He was still behind bars at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives with the District Attorney’s Drug Strike Force, Falls Township Police and DEA Task Force Group 55.
Criminal charges are allegations subject to proof in court. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.