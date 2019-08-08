DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is filing a notice of aggravating circumstances in the capital murder case against Jaleel Lamar Loper.
The filing came ahead of the 28-year-old Philadelphia man’s arraignment in Common Pleas Court on counts of criminal homicide, homicide of an unborn child and stalking.
Loper is charged with the September 2018 strangulation death of Anna Angok, 29, who was pregnant at the time she was killed inside her Bristol Township apartment.
The filing, based in part on the belief Loper knew Angok was pregnant when he killed her, preserves the prosecution’s right to pursue the death penalty in the case should Loper be convicted of first-degree murder. A trial date has not yet been set.
The case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department and Bucks County Detectives, and has been assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Edward M. Louka and Assistant District Attorney Jovin Jose.