WASHINGTON, D.C. >> Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) is being honored by Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) as their Legislator of the Year for his dedication to school and community safety.
Joined by fellow honoree Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Fitzpatrick participated in a bipartisan discussion on gun violence prevention and mental health awareness.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized by Sandy Hook Promise, a dynamic leader in the fight to protect classrooms across the United States,” said Congressman Fitzpatrick. “The highest responsibility we have as elected officials and as human beings is to protect our kids. Congress must expand its efforts to ensure that we do everything we can from a legislative perspective to keep our kids safe. I am grateful for the leadership of Mark Barden, Nicole Hockley, Senator Coons and all those who work tirelessly to ensure all schools are places of learning and growth for the next generation.”
“In order to tackle gun violence, or any of the other critical issues facing this country, we are going to need to work together and reach across the aisle to find solutions,” said Senator Coons. “That’s why I was so proud to be included in this event with Sandy Hook Promise and Congressman Fitzpatrick, because it revolves around putting political differences aside to prioritize the safety of our children and our communities. I will continue to push relentlessly for commonsense gun safety legislation in the Senate, like my bipartisan bill with Republican Senator Pat Toomey to prevent those who shouldn’t be able to buy a gun from getting one. It’s bills like these that will help to end this epidemic and keep communities safe.”
Fitzpatrick has made school safety a top priority during his time in Congress. In May, he introduced the bipartisan Suicide and Threat Assessment Nationally Dedicated to Universal Prevention (STANDUP) Act of 2019 to encourage schools to expand evidence-based suicide prevention training to students in grades 6 through 12.
Founded in 2013, Sandy Hook Promise is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut, and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is serving his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents Pennsylvania’s 1st District which includes all of Bucks County as well as a portion of Montgomery County. He is a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).