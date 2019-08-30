BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County welcomed 8.15 million visitors in 2018, an increase of 1.6 percent from 2017 and reached a record-breaking $1.1 billion in total economic impact, an increase of 6.2 percent from 2017.
According to Econsult Solutions, Inc., visitation increased, but most significantly, increases in visitor spending and economic impact were seen, indicating an increase in per visitor spending.
2018 Bucks County Visitor Spending Impact:
• Bucks County saw 8.15 million visitors in 2018.
• Visitors directly spent $660 million — that’s 6.9 percent more than in 2017. Visitor spending includes food & beverage, lodging, transportation, retail and recreation.
• Tourism generated a total of $1.1 billion in economic impact, a 6.2 percent increase over 2017.
• There were 28,700 leisure and hospitality jobs in Bucks County, a 2.9 percent increase over 2017.
“The travel industry is a leading contributor to Bucks County’s economic growth and prosperity,” said Paul Bencivengo, President/COO of Visit Bucks County, “Our county’s tourism and hospitality industry continued to break records in 2018 with the total number of visitors, and visitor spending, fueling the local economy. Travel matters to every community and makes Bucks County a great place to live, work and play.”
Sources: Econsult Solutions, Inc.