BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Be thankful for a small town with big holiday charm!
Enjoy an incredibly splendid afternoon of old-fashioned hometown holiday celebration in Historic Bristol on the Delaware on Saturday, November 30th, starting at 1:00PM [rain date Sunday, December 1st]. Hurry! Stake-out your spot early, line the streets, sit on the curbs, bring your own lawn chairs and gather with family. What a perfect opportunity to chat with friends and watch an organized eclectic procession of festive participants, hear an amazing variety of fabulous music and gaze at enchantingly-decorative themed-floats, dancers and marchers.
The Bristol Christmas Parade 2019 starts at 2207 Radcliffe Street and ends at Mill and Radcliffe Streets. The Annual Tree Lighting is the night before.
The ever-popular Borough parade has been marching along successfully for almost 60 years, always rekindling joyful and positive recollections.
Ellen Jane [Thomas] Scancella is President of the parade committee “currently on rebuild mode” and she is diligently working to rejuvenate the team. Her heartfelt goal is to keep the Borough Parade tradition alive while encouraging responsible, great fun for the entire family.
Participation and donation forms are still available www.bristolboroparade.org.
All groups interested in participating in the celebration are welcome.
This is a perfect opportunity to celebrate in the Borough community’s traditions.
Vendors can register with their $50 registration fee at 2207 Radcliffe Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Black Sparrow Tattoo located at 1614 Farragut Avenue is gearing up to “float” along in the parade.
The Konstruction Dance Company is ready! “We are excited and looking forward to participating with two teams, bringing flavor and style," they said.
From their mission statement, Konstruction Dance Company is fully devoted to providing dancers of all ages an encouraging environment where they are given the opportunity to grow and excel in their dance education.
Help out Homie Claus who will be collecting blankets for the homeless. The Langhorne native as “Homie Claus” brings the Christmas spirit of giving to the needy. He requests help from the community and will be traveling through Bristol Borough collecting donations of hats, gloves, blankets and toiletries.
The holiday parade is coming to town and you don't want to miss it.
So, grab the whole family, your friends, your lawn chair and your imagination and line up before 1 p.m. along Pond Street. Find your place among the crowd, and enjoy.
The hearty laughter alone is quite contagious and, by the way, the holidays are much closer than you think! You'll be grateful you bypassed busy cities in favor of this charming small town Christmas Parade.
Any questions? Please contact Ellen Scancella at 215-789-0177.