BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police were dispatched to the railroad overpass at Beaver Street on Monday, July 15 at about 1:30 p.m. for the report of a despondent female on the tracks.
Upon arrival officers observed the woman walking southbound on the tracks with a concerned citizen pleading with her to get off the tracks.
Officers responded to the Corson Street overpass and ventured onto the tracks northbound in an attempt to reach the woman.
Officer Richie Webb was able to reach the woman and physically removed her from the tracks just prior to a SEPTA train, which was traveling northbound.
Within a minute of the SEPTA train, the Amtrak Acela Train - also headed northbound - passed through.
The woman was escorted from the tracks and transported by police to Lower Bucks Hospital.