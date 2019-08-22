BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police Department held its first "Night at the Carnival" on Tuesday night, August 20 at St. Ann's Carnival. The event was sponsored by Ernie and Pat DeCaro, the owners of Bristol Environmental.
The Police Department was in the process of researching sponsorship options for a National Night Out program when Bristol Borough Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe suggested using the St. Ann's Carnival for the event. That's when the DeCaro brothers stepped up and volunteered to sponsor the event.
A a result, more than 300 Bristol Borough children were treated to a special carnival opening time, rides, food, ice cream and giveaways.
Bristol Borough Police Officers and their family members, along with police staff spent the evening interacting with the children and their parents.
"The value of an opportunity for a situation like this, where the community and police can interact in a positive atmosphere cannot be overstated," said Chief Steven Henry.
The Bristol Borough Police would like to publicly thank Bristol Environmental and the volunteers of the St. Ann's Carnival for making the event a success.