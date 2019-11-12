BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Ten thousand lights are coming to Mill Street this holiday season thanks to a generous donation from William Penn Bank.
The bank is teaming up with Raising the Bar to present “Miracle on Mill - Light Up the Street,” which will wrap each of the streetlights with sparkling white lights in celebration of the season.
“We wanted to do something dramatic to make Mill Street sparkle for Christmas,” said Bill Pezza of Raising the Bar. “The tree lighting is always fabulous, but we want the whole street to look good. So we came up with the idea of Miracle on Mill. We were going to raise money to add 10,000 lights to the street. And we estimated that it would cost about $5,000.”
Pezza said their plan was to ask every merchant along the street to chip in. Instead, the first institution they asked - William Penn Bank - liked the idea so much they signed on as the sole sponsor.
To celebrate the Miracle on Mill, Raising the Bar invites the public to come out to a “Miracle on Mill” Street party beginning at 5:45 p.m. on November 21 in front of the Centre for the Arts in the 300 block of Mill Street featuring a disc jockey, live band and public recognition of the bank and its president and CEO, Ken Stephon, at 6 p.m.
Guest speakers include Raising the Bar’s Bill Pezza, Ken Stephon from William Penn Bank, Mycle Gorman,(Lighting designer) Ralph DiGuuiseppe (Council President), Steve Mooney (BBBA President) and Mayor Joe Saxton.
At 6:15 p.m., Stepping Stone Dance Studio will perform “Felize navidad” with music coordinated with the DJ. At
6:20 pm, live vocals will fill the air and at 6:25 pm, the 1 Hot Mess Band will play until 6:45 with more DJ music from 6:45 to close.
“It’s going to be real nice,” said Pezza. “The shops are going to stay open late. We’ll have face painting and balloon art for the kids. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy.”
The lights are scheduled to be installed on November 18 by volunteers from Raising the Bar and the borough’s public works department. They will be activated on Nov. 21 just prior the the Miracle on Mill celebration.
Because the lights are set on a timer to go on around dusk (around 5 p.m.), Pezza said Raising the Bar will be live streaming - via its FaceBook page - as the lights come on for the first time.
“We plan to leave them up year round,” said Pezza. “They are all white. And a lot of communities have been leaving their white lights up. So we’re just going to leave them up.”
Also on Nov. 21, the public is invited to an open house beginning at 4:30 p.m. at William Penn Bank’s new corporate headquarters located inside the Canal Works, a beautifully-renovated 19th century mill building located at the corner of Canal and Beaver streets.
“We are delighted to join this vibrant business community in such a magnificent and historic facility, which will bridge the gap between our Bucks County and South Jersey markets perfectly,” said Stephon. “Both William Penn Bank and the Canal Works trace their history back to the 19th century. In addition, the Canal Works’ energetic atmosphere exudes a distinctive vibe that is in harmony with our Bank’s desire to stand out in the crowd. Matching William Penn Bank with the Canal Works was an easy decision and a wonderful opportunity.”
Canal Works is one of several refurbishment projects in the area by Bernard Mazzocchi Development. Mazzocchi is renowned for transforming old historical sites into vibrant business facilities with a unique flair, and the Canal Works site is perhaps his most splendid renovation project to date.
In September, William Penn relocated its corporate headquarters from Levittown to Bristol Borough. The bank has branches in Richboro, Morrisville and Levittown, Pennsylvania, and in Audubon, Mt. Laurel and Pine Hill, New Jersey.
Bristol Borough will launch the holiday season this year with the borough’s annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 29 followed by the annual Bristol Borough Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 30.
The parade is scheduled to step off at 1 p.m. at Simon and Schuster on Farragut Avenue (near McKinley Street). It will then march down Farragut and Pond Streets, making a left onto Mill Street. It will end at Mill and Radcliffe.
Watch for additional details in future editions of the Advance of Bucks County and online at BucksLocalNews.com.