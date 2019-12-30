BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth for a façade improvement program in downtown Bristol Borough. The funding will benefit at least 10 storefronts.
Quakertown Borough also received a $50,000 grant for a façade improvement program in the town's designated Keystone Main Street area. The program will also benefit at least 10 storefronts.
The funding was announced Dec. 30 by Governor Tom Wolf as part of his approval of more than $5 million for 42 community revitalization projects across the Commonwealth.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification, and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects complement the priorities set forth by the administration to improve infrastructure and communities across the commonwealth, but pales in comparison to the improvements that could be made through Restore Pennsylvania.”
Administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.
“Supporting initiatives that encourage revitalization and business development in our communities is critically important to the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “The Keystone Communities program is so vital to improving people’s lives, pushing our business sector forward, and growing Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved more than $27 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund hundreds of projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
Restore Pennsylvania, the $4.5 billion bipartisan proposal funded through a commonsense severance tax, will aggressively address the commonwealth's vital infrastructure needs and is the only plan to make Pennsylvania a leader in the 21st century. The plan would further bolster community improvement efforts like those currently being invested in through the Keystone Communities program and would help replicate those projects across the state.